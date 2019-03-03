Ingredients:
1 lb. mushrooms (any type)
cooking oil (2 tbsp)
Butter
1 tsp Cumin seeds
1 sprig curry leaves (optional)
1 stick cinnamon
1 tbsp. minced garlic
½ tbsp. minced ginger
1 tsp red chili powder
1 tbsp coriander/cumin powder
1/2 tsp turmeric
1/2 tsp garam masala
1 small onion diced
½ cup tomato puree
Salt and pepper
Coriander Leaves (optional)
Instructions:
Heat oil and add cumin seeds, curry leaves and cinnamon.
Add onions and saute until slightly brown. Add tomato puree.
Sauté for a few minutes and add all spices.
Mix well and cook for two minutes. Add mushrooms. Cover and cook on low flame for 5 minutes.
Cook mushrooms until done. Add water if you would like more gravy. Add butter.
Turn off the heat and top mushrooms with chopped coriander.
Serve over rice or with naan