Ingredients: 

1 lb. mushrooms  (any type)

cooking oil (2 tbsp)

Butter

1 tsp Cumin seeds 

1 sprig curry leaves (optional)

1 stick cinnamon 

1 tbsp. minced garlic

½ tbsp. minced ginger

1 tsp red chili powder 

1 tbsp coriander/cumin powder 

1/2 tsp turmeric 

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 small onion diced

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

½ cup tomato puree 

Salt and pepper

Coriander Leaves (optional)

Instructions:

Heat oil and add cumin seeds, curry leaves and cinnamon.

Add onions and saute until slightly brown. Add tomato puree. 

Sauté for a few minutes and add all spices.

Mix well and cook for two minutes. Add mushrooms. Cover and cook on low flame for 5 minutes.

Cook mushrooms until done. Add water if you would like more gravy. Add butter.

Turn off the heat and top mushrooms with chopped coriander.

Serve over rice or with naan