Ingredients:

1 lb. mushrooms (any type)

cooking oil (2 tbsp)

Butter

1 tsp Cumin seeds

1 sprig curry leaves (optional)

1 stick cinnamon

1 tbsp. minced garlic

½ tbsp. minced ginger

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tbsp coriander/cumin powder

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 small onion diced

½ cup tomato puree

Salt and pepper

Coriander Leaves (optional)

Instructions:

Heat oil and add cumin seeds, curry leaves and cinnamon.

Add onions and saute until slightly brown. Add tomato puree.

Sauté for a few minutes and add all spices.

Mix well and cook for two minutes. Add mushrooms. Cover and cook on low flame for 5 minutes.

Cook mushrooms until done. Add water if you would like more gravy. Add butter.

Turn off the heat and top mushrooms with chopped coriander.

Serve over rice or with naan