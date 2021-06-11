Recall issued for plant-based chocolate chip cookies after dairy found in them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chocolate-chip cookies sold at Kroger are being recalled after the Tennessee Department of Agriculture found dairy in them.
The department said it wants consumers to know that Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies could have dairy in them since it is a known allergen. Dairy was not declared on the cookies' packaging.
Specifically, the cookies being recalled were distributed by Too Good Gourmet and are identified with a best-by date of Nov. 17, 2021. Its UPC is 11110-05278.
The department found dairy in them during routine sampling of food at a Kroger store in Sevierville.
The TDA said it has not received reports of the cookies causing illness but wants people to be aware that they can contain dairy. The packaging also says that the cookies are vegan, and dairy is not usually a part of vegan diets.