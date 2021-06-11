Recall issued for plant-based chocolate chip cookies after dairy found in them

State leaders said they found dairy inside Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies, despite the allergen not being declared on its packaging.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chocolate-chip cookies sold at Kroger are being recalled after the Tennessee Department of Agriculture found dairy in them.

The department said it wants consumers to know that Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies could have dairy in them since it is a known allergen. Dairy was not declared on the cookies' packaging.

Specifically, the cookies being recalled were distributed by Too Good Gourmet and are identified with a best-by date of Nov. 17, 2021. Its UPC is 11110-05278.

The department found dairy in them during routine sampling of food at a Kroger store in Sevierville.