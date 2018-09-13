Preparation 20 minutes. Cook Time 00:00. Total Time 0:20.
Serves 30
Ingredients for skewers
30 artichoke hearts
30 large Spanish olives
30 marinated cherry tomatoes
30 marinated fresh mozzarella balls
30. slices Genoa salami
30 skewers
Dressing
¼ cup white balsamic vinegar
¼ tsp. Garlic powder
½ tsp. Dijon mustard
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 Tbl. Honey
Instructions
Take a skewer in hand. Slide one of each skewer ingredient onto the skewer. Repeat until all skewers are full.
Mix all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Drizzle over prepared skewers.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies and Catering
9/13/2018
© 2018 WBIR