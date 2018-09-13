Preparation 20 minutes. Cook Time 00:00. Total Time 0:20.

Serves 30

Ingredients for skewers

30 artichoke hearts

30 large Spanish olives

30 marinated cherry tomatoes

30 marinated fresh mozzarella balls

30. slices Genoa salami

30 skewers

Dressing

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

¼ tsp. Garlic powder

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 Tbl. Honey

Instructions

Take a skewer in hand. Slide one of each skewer ingredient onto the skewer. Repeat until all skewers are full.

Mix all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Drizzle over prepared skewers.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies and Catering

9/13/2018

© 2018 WBIR