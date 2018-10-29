The following recipe is for an 8x8 pan or double it for a 9x13.

Spray pan with non-stick coating. Preheat oven to 350.

1 large Granny Smith apple, peeled and sliced

1 large Honeycrisp or another favorite baking apple, peeled and sliced

Place apples in a medium bowl for the small recipe or large bowl for 9x13 version

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/3 c. sugar

1/8 tsp. cinnamon

1/16 tsp. of ginger

1/16 tsp. nutmeg or 1/18 if desired

Add flour, sugar, and spices together in a small bowl

1/3 cup water

3 dashes of lemon juice

1 ½ tablespoons real butter

½ recipe of sugar cookie dough for crust , prepared as per recipe

Add flour/ sugar/ spice mixture to bowl with apples and toss to coat.

Pour into baking dish and add water and lemon juice. Cover with foil and bake 12 minutes.

Remove from oven. Remove foil and dot with butter. Roll out cookie dough in shape of baking dish.

Place cookie dough on top of apples and place back in oven. Bake until cookie is browned slightly.

Serve warm or cold.

Presented by Connie Emmons, CR Catering and Cakes

© 2018 WBIR