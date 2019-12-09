KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Apple Pecan Ooey Gooey Bars
1 box spice cake mix
1 stick butter, melted
1 egg
½ cup pecans
TOPPING:
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
2 eggs
1 box powdered sugar
2 cups cooked diced apples (homemade is best but can be canned)
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp Vanilla
Pecans for garnish
METHOD:
1. Mix together dry cake mix, butter, 1 egg & pecans
2. Press into bottom of greased 9 x 13 pan
3. Mix together cream cheese, butter, 2 eggs, cinnamon and vanilla. Add powdered sugar.
4. Fold in apples
5. Pour on top of first layer and sprinkle with more pecans.
6. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-45 minutes.
Presented by Leah Teno, Museum of Appalachia
9/12/2019