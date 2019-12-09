KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Apple Pecan Ooey Gooey Bars

1 box spice cake mix

1 stick butter, melted

1 egg

½ cup pecans

TOPPING:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 stick butter, softened

2 eggs

1 box powdered sugar

2 cups cooked diced apples (homemade is best but can be canned)

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp Vanilla

Pecans for garnish

METHOD:

1. Mix together dry cake mix, butter, 1 egg & pecans

2. Press into bottom of greased 9 x 13 pan

3. Mix together cream cheese, butter, 2 eggs, cinnamon and vanilla. Add powdered sugar.

4. Fold in apples

5. Pour on top of first layer and sprinkle with more pecans.

6. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-45 minutes.

Presented by Leah Teno, Museum of Appalachia

9/12/2019