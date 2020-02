KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chicken Salad

Prepared by Applewood Farmhouse

Ingredients

4 Chicken Tenders (Cooked, diced and cooled)

2 Celery Stalks

3/4 c. grapes (cut in half)

1/2 c. pecans

1 c. Mayo

1/8 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Directions

Add all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well