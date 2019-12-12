KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Applewood Coconut Cake

1 box (1lb) White Cake Mix (follow recipe on box)

1 qt. Heavy Whipping Cream

½ cup Powdered Sugar

1 TBS Vanilla

2 cups Shredded Sweetened Coconut

½ can (7-8 ounce) Coconut Milk (Coco Lopez)

• Bake white cake mix as directed in a 9x13 casserole dish

• While it is warm, poke holes in cake and then pour coconut milk evenly over cake

• Spread whipped cream about 1 inch thick on top of cake

• Sprinkle with coconut and chill

Presented by Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant

12/12/2019