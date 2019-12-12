KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Applewood Coconut Cake
1 box (1lb) White Cake Mix (follow recipe on box)
1 qt. Heavy Whipping Cream
½ cup Powdered Sugar
1 TBS Vanilla
2 cups Shredded Sweetened Coconut
½ can (7-8 ounce) Coconut Milk (Coco Lopez)
• Bake white cake mix as directed in a 9x13 casserole dish
• While it is warm, poke holes in cake and then pour coconut milk evenly over cake
• Spread whipped cream about 1 inch thick on top of cake
• Sprinkle with coconut and chill
Presented by Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant
