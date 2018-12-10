Apple Spice Cake

2 each Eggs

4 each Apples

¾ cup Butter or Margarine, Melted

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 cup Pecans

2 tsp Vanilla

2 tsp Salt

2 tsp Cinnamon

2 cup Granulated sugar

2/3 cup Water

2 ½ cup All Purpose Flour

Put butter/margarine in a pot and melt on the stove

Cut and shred apples

Mix sugar and melted butter in mixer until combined

Add in the eggs and pecans

Add in the cinnamon, salt, baking soda, vanilla and water

Mix in flour

Mix in the shredded apples

Mix on high for 5 min

Coat pie pan with oil or butter

Pour mixture into 10" pie pan

Bake in the oven for 25 min @ 325 degrees then rotate and bake for 20 min

