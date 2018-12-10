Apple Spice Cake
2 each Eggs
4 each Apples
¾ cup Butter or Margarine, Melted
1 tsp Baking Soda
1 cup Pecans
2 tsp Vanilla
2 tsp Salt
2 tsp Cinnamon
2 cup Granulated sugar
2/3 cup Water
2 ½ cup All Purpose Flour
Put butter/margarine in a pot and melt on the stove
Cut and shred apples
Mix sugar and melted butter in mixer until combined
Add in the eggs and pecans
Add in the cinnamon, salt, baking soda, vanilla and water
Mix in flour
Mix in the shredded apples
Mix on high for 5 min
Coat pie pan with oil or butter
Pour mixture into 10" pie pan
Bake in the oven for 25 min @ 325 degrees then rotate and bake for 20 min
