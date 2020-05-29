Applewood Farmhouse's Apple Spice Cake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Apple Spice Cake
Prepared by Roman Campbell with the Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant
Ingredients:
2 Apples
5 oz. melted butter
1/2 tsp. baking soda
2 eggs
1/2 lbs. pecans
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup vanilla
2.5 oz. water
1 & 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Directions:
Chop the two apples – set aside
Combine all ingredients except for flour – then mix
Then add in flour and mix together in same bowl
Add in chopped apples – then mix
Then pour into baking dish
Bake on 350 degrees for 25 mines and then rotate and finish baking for another 20 minutes
Serve!