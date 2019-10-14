KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Applewood Okra

6 cups Oil for frying

1/2 cup Cornmeal

1 cup All-purpose flour

2 tsp Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Garlic Powder

2 pounds Okra, sliced bite size

3 each Eggs, beaten

METHOD:

Heat oil in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet to 350 degrees F. (use as much needed to fill pan halfway up)

In a medium bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder

Dip okra in egg and then dredge in the cornmeal-flour mixture to coat well. Carefully add okra to the hot oil and cook until golden brown.

Remove from oil, drain on paper towels, and then serve immediately.

Presented by Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse

10/14/2019