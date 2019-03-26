KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Argentine Red Shrimp

1/2 pound cleaned and deveined shrimp (I prefer to use large, meaty shrimp for this recipe)

Season well with your favorite seasoning. Old Bay is a great companion flavor.

Instructions:

Butterfly the peeled, cleaned and deveined shrimp. Rub the shrimp lightly with olive oil and season generously. Skewer the shrimp and place flat on an oiled medium high grill or grill pan. Cook until the flesh turns pink and slightly translucent, about 2 or 3 minutes. Turn over and repeat.

Smoked Cheddar Grits

Ingredients:

4 cups Chicken Stock

1 cup stone ground grits

4 ounces smoked cheddar cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions

In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Slowly stir in the grits. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook, stirring frequently, until the grits are tender, 20 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the cheese and cream. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately. Garnish with finely diced red bell pepper.

Presented by Chef Tim Romines, Whitestone Country Inn

