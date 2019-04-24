KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ASIAN SPICY SESAME CUCUMBER SALAD
2 Cucumbers
1 T. Soy Sauce
1/2 tsp Sesame Seeds
1 T Sugar
2 T rice wine vinegar
1 T. Sesame Oil
Slice the cucumbers as thin as possible.
Put the dressing ingredients in a cup: rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce and sugar. Whisk with fork to combine.
Put the cucumber slices in a bowl, pour dressing over them and toss to coat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and red pepper flakes and toss to combine.
Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe
4/24/2019