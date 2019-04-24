KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ASIAN SPICY SESAME CUCUMBER SALAD

2 Cucumbers

1 T. Soy Sauce

1/2 tsp Sesame Seeds

1 T Sugar

2 T rice wine vinegar

1 T. Sesame Oil

Slice the cucumbers as thin as possible.

Put the dressing ingredients in a cup: rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce and sugar. Whisk with fork to combine.

Put the cucumber slices in a bowl, pour dressing over them and toss to coat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and red pepper flakes and toss to combine.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

