KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Asparagus Three Ways

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

1 lb regular cut bacon strips, cut in half

2 lbs fresh asparagus (choose the thicker stalks)

Wrap each spear with ½ slices of bacon and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Refrigerate till ready to bake. Preheat oven 375*

Bake 15-20 minutes til bacon is crisp, drain on a paper towel and serve.

Filo Wrapped Asparagus

1 package filo dough (thawed)

2 lbs fresh asparagus trimmed

2 packs Boursin cheese, garlic herb

½- 1 cup melted butter

Unroll ½ package filo dough; cut stack in ½ lengthwise and cover with a towel.

Put Boudin cheese in a piping bag or sandwich bag and snip corner.

Lay one sheet filo dough down, put asparagus across (it will hang over)

Pipe a line of Boursin along the filo next to the asparagus. Brush melted butter on the filo, roll up and brush outside with butter.

Place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until ready to bake.

Bake in preheated oven 350°, 15-20 minutes till golden brown and tender.

Roasted Asparagus

2 lbs asparagus trimmed

Orange zest

1 tsp kosher Salt

Pepper to taste

2 T. Olive oil

Toss asparagus with olive oil, place on a parchment lined baking sheet, sprinkle with salt, pepper and orange zest.

Bake in a preheated oven at 375° 12- 18 minutes till tender.

Presented by Tee Deadrick, Special Tee's Cookies and Catering

4/18/2019