KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Asparagus Three Ways
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
1 lb regular cut bacon strips, cut in half
2 lbs fresh asparagus (choose the thicker stalks)
Wrap each spear with ½ slices of bacon and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Refrigerate till ready to bake. Preheat oven 375*
Bake 15-20 minutes til bacon is crisp, drain on a paper towel and serve.
Filo Wrapped Asparagus
1 package filo dough (thawed)
2 lbs fresh asparagus trimmed
2 packs Boursin cheese, garlic herb
½- 1 cup melted butter
Unroll ½ package filo dough; cut stack in ½ lengthwise and cover with a towel.
Put Boudin cheese in a piping bag or sandwich bag and snip corner.
Lay one sheet filo dough down, put asparagus across (it will hang over)
Pipe a line of Boursin along the filo next to the asparagus. Brush melted butter on the filo, roll up and brush outside with butter.
Place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until ready to bake.
Bake in preheated oven 350°, 15-20 minutes till golden brown and tender.
Roasted Asparagus
2 lbs asparagus trimmed
Orange zest
1 tsp kosher Salt
Pepper to taste
2 T. Olive oil
Toss asparagus with olive oil, place on a parchment lined baking sheet, sprinkle with salt, pepper and orange zest.
Bake in a preheated oven at 375° 12- 18 minutes till tender.
Presented by Tee Deadrick, Special Tee's Cookies and Catering
4/18/2019