Ingredients

1 tablespoon fresh chopped garlic

1 tablespoon fresh chopped shallots

3 tablespoons olive oil

7-8 asparagus (trim bottom) spears cut into 3-4 pieces each

1 cup chopped mushrooms (optional)

1/2 cup chopped cooked prosciutto or bacon (optional)

8 oz red table wine

4 oz béchamel or heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

8 oz portion fresh pasta or cooked "Al dente" pasta

fresh grated Romano cheese

In a hot sauté pan add oil, garlic and shallots; lightly toast. Add prosciutto, asparagus and mushrooms; sauté quickly. Add red wine, reduce about 3-4 minutes. Add béchamel, mix, let reduce about 1 minute. Add pasta, toss with cheese and serve.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

10/22/2018

© 2018 WBIR