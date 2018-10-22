Ingredients
1 tablespoon fresh chopped garlic
1 tablespoon fresh chopped shallots
3 tablespoons olive oil
7-8 asparagus (trim bottom) spears cut into 3-4 pieces each
1 cup chopped mushrooms (optional)
1/2 cup chopped cooked prosciutto or bacon (optional)
8 oz red table wine
4 oz béchamel or heavy cream
salt and pepper to taste
8 oz portion fresh pasta or cooked "Al dente" pasta
fresh grated Romano cheese
In a hot sauté pan add oil, garlic and shallots; lightly toast. Add prosciutto, asparagus and mushrooms; sauté quickly. Add red wine, reduce about 3-4 minutes. Add béchamel, mix, let reduce about 1 minute. Add pasta, toss with cheese and serve.
Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's
10/22/2018
