KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bacon Boxty (Irish potato pancakes)

3 lbs potatoes

1/2 c plain Greek yogurt

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 c gluten-free flour mix

2 T dried parsley

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 t Himalayan pink salt

1/4 t black pepper

2 T avocado oil

3 strips cooked crumbled bacon

Peel potatoes and cut them into medium sized chunks. In a large stock pot boil potatoes until soft. Strain and mash with a potato masher. Add sour cream, eggs, and bacon and stir to combine.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, parsley; crush red pepper flakes with salt and pepper and add to the potato mixture. Stir very well to combine. Using your hands, form the potato mixture into 8 equal patties.

Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add avocado oil, and cook patties on medium high for 4-6 minutes on each side, they should be crusty and golden.

Banger Sausage:

1 package Irish Banger Sausage (Trader Joe's)

2 T avocado oil

Salt and pepper

Sauté sausages in a medium saucepan with avocado oil. Add salt and pepper and cover on low heat. Periodically turn sausages until evenly cooked.

Mustard Dipping Sauce:

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup honey

1/2 cup whole grain or coarsely ground mustard

1/3 cup Dijon mustard

3 tsp garlic finely minced

3 tsp lemon juice freshly squeezed

3/14/2019