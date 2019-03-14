KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bacon Boxty (Irish potato pancakes)
3 lbs potatoes
1/2 c plain Greek yogurt
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 c gluten-free flour mix
2 T dried parsley
1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 t Himalayan pink salt
1/4 t black pepper
2 T avocado oil
3 strips cooked crumbled bacon
Peel potatoes and cut them into medium sized chunks. In a large stock pot boil potatoes until soft. Strain and mash with a potato masher. Add sour cream, eggs, and bacon and stir to combine.
In a separate bowl, mix flour, parsley; crush red pepper flakes with salt and pepper and add to the potato mixture. Stir very well to combine. Using your hands, form the potato mixture into 8 equal patties.
Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add avocado oil, and cook patties on medium high for 4-6 minutes on each side, they should be crusty and golden.
Banger Sausage:
1 package Irish Banger Sausage (Trader Joe's)
2 T avocado oil
Salt and pepper
Sauté sausages in a medium saucepan with avocado oil. Add salt and pepper and cover on low heat. Periodically turn sausages until evenly cooked.
Mustard Dipping Sauce:
1/3 cup olive oil
1 cup honey
1/2 cup whole grain or coarsely ground mustard
1/3 cup Dijon mustard
3 tsp garlic finely minced
3 tsp lemon juice freshly squeezed
Presented by Scott & Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well
