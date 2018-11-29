2 3/4 cake flour

1 tbs baking powder

Pinch of salt

Vanilla to taste

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

3/4 cup milk

1 cup butter

4 eggs

1 1/2 cup sugar

Candied bacon pieces

Frosting:

1/2 cup butter

1 cup cream cheese

Vanilla( bean)

6 cups powdered sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Sift together flour, salt, baking powder. In a separate bowl mix milk and maple syrup together. Beat sugar and butter for 5 minutes, add vanilla. Beat eggs in one at a time. Alternately add milk mixture and flour mixture. Fold in bacon. Bake @ 375 for 30 minutes. Cool.

Core and fill with caramel and candied bacon bits.

Cream butter and cream cheese. Add vanilla and powdered sugar. Whip heavy cream and fold into frosting. Frost and top with caramel and candied bacon.

Presented by Carol Hanna and Lauren Beauchamp, Hanna's Inc.

11/29/2018

