Your favorite pasta, cooked

Grilled chicken cut into strips

Crumbled cooked bacon

4 cups heavy cream

1/2 stick butter

2 teaspoons minced garlic

3 cups grated Parmesan

Sauté garlic and butter on medium heat

Whisk in cream

Whisk in Parmesan cheese

Remove from heat

Add salt and pepper

Note: do not overcook or cheese will curdle Add cooked bacon and spoon onto pasta. Top with grilled chicken.

Presented by Connie Emmons, CR Catering and Cakes

11/7/2018

