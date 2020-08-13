Terri Geiser from the UT Culinary Institute makes a banana cinnamon french toast.

Makes 2 sandwiches

Prep time 2 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2-3 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons milk or heavy cream

¼ teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated

2 tablespoons butter

4 ounces cream cheese, softened and divided

4 slices Raisin loaf bread

¼ teaspoon cinnamon ground, divided

1 small banana sliced thinly for stuffing

Toppings: Sliced banana and other fruit

Instructions:

Whisk together eggs, nutmeg and milk. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spread one side of the bread with cream cheese, sprinkle on cinnamon. Add sliced bananas. Spread cream cheese on another slice of bread, put the two slices together sandwich style. Repeat process with remaining bread. Dip sandwiches into egg mixture, careful to coat both sides. Place in skillet and cook on each side until golden. Add more butter as needed.

Top each sandwich with bananas and fruit of choice.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar or drizzle with your favorite warm syrup. Serve hot.

Terri’s Tips:

Adjust the number of eggs as needed. Each sandwich should be coated with egg on both sides.

Any bread will work, sandwich, sourdough, ciabatta, French or Italian bread work well.

This recipe can be doubled if you need to feed more hungry people.

Make it your own:

Use peanut butter to replace cream cheese

Change the cheese to your favorite cheese, Cheddar, fontina, Swiss all work well

If you have left over banana bread, spread with cream cheese and lemon curd and put 2 slices together and continue with recipe.

Use strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries or even peaches.