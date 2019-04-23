KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bass Master Fish Fry

3 parts mustard

1 part whole milk

1 Egg

1 box Jiffy Muffin Mix

15 Ritz Crackers

1 lemon zest

Salt & pepper

Balsamic vinegar

Mix mustard, milk and egg to the consistency of a milkshake.

In a separate bowl, mix Jiffy corn muffin mix with Ritz crackers crumbled together.

Bring vegetable oil to 325°.

Batter the fish in the mustard milk mixture, then coat with the Ritz cracker / Jiffy corn muffin mixture then drop into the hot oil for 1 minute, flipping once.

Remove from the oil and place on a napkin to absorb some of the grease, then sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, top with lemon zest and balsamic vinegar.

Presented by Capt. D. J. Corcoran, Knoxville Fire Dept.

