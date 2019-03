KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shrimp Po Boy with Thousand Island Dressing

Prepared by Andy Cantillo, Bayou Bay Seafood House

Ingredients:



1 pound small shrimp, peeled

1 loaf of French bread, cut into 6 inch pieces and sliced open

Lettuce and sliced tomatoes

Thousand island dressing of your choice

Frying oil

Egg wash 3 eggs & 1 cup of milk mixed well

Your favorite fish fry breading Your favorite breading

Directions:



In large heavy pot heat oil to approx 250 degrees.

Coat shrimp in egg wash and remove from egg wash

Cover shrimp with breading

Shake off excess breading

Drop shrimp into the hot oil (Be careful not to splash oil)

Fry until done (Shrimp will start to float once done)

Cook time should be approximately 3 to 5 minutes

Put lettuce and tomatoes on bread

Add shrimp and dressing over shrimp

Ready to eat!

Cooks note: 1 pound of shrimp will make 4 sandwiches