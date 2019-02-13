KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beer Jelly

Ingredients:

3 12 oz. bottles of stout beer--the higher quality, the better

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 1/2 cups sugar

1 pkg. SureJell low-sugar pectin

Pour beer and vinegar into a large pot (it will froth up more than you think!) In a separate smal bowl, mix 1/2 cup sugar and the package of powdered pectin. Stir the mixture into the beer and vinegar and bring to a boil. Once it's boiling, add the remaining two cups of sugar and return to a boil. Cook it at a rolling boil for one minute, then remove from heat.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Ladle hot jam into hot, clean jars, leavingt 1/4" headspace. Wipe rims and attach lids, then process in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes.

Pair the stout beer jelly with sharp cheddar cheese, a grainy mustard, pumpernickel, rye, cornichons and summer sausage.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

2/13/2019