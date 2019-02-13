KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beer Jelly

Ingredients:

3 12 oz. bottles of stout beer--the higher quality, the better

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 1/2 cups sugar

1 pkg. SureJell low-sugar pectin

Pour beer and vinegar into a large pot (it will froth up more than you think!) In a separate smal bowl, mix 1/2 cup sugar and the package of powdered pectin. Stir the mixture into the beer and vinegar and bring to a boil. Once it's boiling, add the remaining two cups of sugar and return to a boil. Cook it at a rolling boil for one minute, then remove from heat.

Ladle hot jam into hot, clean jars, leavingt 1/4" headspace. Wipe rims and attach lids, then process in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes.

Pair the stout beer jelly with sharp cheddar cheese, a grainy mustard, pumpernickel, rye, cornichons and summer sausage.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

