Summer Shortcake

Ingredients:

Summer Fruit Filling:

1 pound fresh strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, or peaches

1/3 cup sugar

Shortcakes:

1 & 1/2 cups The Old Mill Plain Unbleached Flour

|1/2 cup The Old Mill Yellow Cornmeal

1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

2 & 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 lemon, zested

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes

1/2 cup heavy cream, divided use

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

2 tablespoons sanding or granulated sugar, for dusting the top

Whipped Topping:

1 cup heavy cream, chilled

2 tablespoons sugar

Directions;

For the Summer Fruit Filling: Clean the strawberries or other fruit. Slice the strawberries or peaches into a large bowl. Leave the blackberries and raspberries whole. Pour sugar over the fruit and stir to combine. Let the fruit sit at least 30 minutes or until it becomes syrupy.

For the Shortcakes: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In the bowl of a food processor with blade attachment or large mixing bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and lemon zest. Stir or pulse to combine. Add the butter and pulse with the processor or cut in with two knives or a pastry cutter until the butter resembles pea-sized pieces.

In measuring cup, combine 1/4 cup of the heavy cream, buttermilk and egg. With food processor on, pour in the liquid and process until the mixture resembles a soft dough. Or, if using a mixing bowl, lightly whisk liquids and add to the bowl. Stir until the mixture resembles soft dough. Turn onto a lightly floured work surface and gently knead to bring dough together. Roll dough into a 6x9-inch rectangle, about one inch thick. Use a sharp knife to cut dough into six 3-inch squares. Place the squares on a greased baking sheet and brush the tops with the remaining ¼ cup heavy cream and 1 teaspoon coarse sugar each. Place the baking sheet in the oven.

Bake until golden brown, from 18 to 22 minutes. Remove from the oven, and set aside.

For the Whipped Topping: Whip the heavy cream and sugar using an electric mixer on high power until stiff peaks form, about 3 to 4 minutes.

To assemble, cut the shortcakes in half and place one half on each serving plate. Top with a big spoonful of Summer Fruit Filling. Place the other half of the shortcake on top. Dollop with Whipped Topping. Drizzle any extra fruit juices over the top and serve.