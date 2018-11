1 lb. uncooked shrimp

1 stick of butter

1 Lemon

1 Package of dried Italian seasoning

Melt butter in a pan, slice one lemon, place slices in butter.

Layer shrimp on top of lemon slices, sprinkle with dried Italian seasoning.

Bake in the oven at 350 for 15 minutes.

Really good eating!!

11/27/2018

