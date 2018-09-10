Ingredients:

1 Duncan Hines Spice Cake - dry mix

1 1/2 sticks butter - softened

1 small can evaporated milk - divided

1 bag Kraft caramels - unwrapped

1 cup butterscotch chips

Directions:

Mix the butter, dry spice cake, and 1/3 cup evaporated milk in a mixer until smooth. Spread 1/2 the batter in a greased 9 x 13 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 6 minutes. While crust is baking, mix the caramels and 1/3 cup evaporated milk in microwave safe bowl and microwave for 4-5 minutes at 2-minute intervals stirring between. Once the crust is baked spread butterscotch chips over the crust, pour the melted caramels over the chips and spread the remaining dough over the caramels. Put back in 350-degree oven and bake for 20 minutes. Cool, cut into squares and enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

10/9/2018

