CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIES

ingredients:

2 1/3 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1.2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter - softened

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 eggs

2 cups chocolate chips

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

Cream together the butter, sugar, & brown sugar. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix well. Add the baking soda and salt and mix. Gradually add the flour and mix until incorporated. Stir in the chocolate chips and the pecans. Drop by teaspoons onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool and store in an airtight container. Enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

11/27/2018

