KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Betty's Fresh Peach Fritters
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup plain flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
2 Tablespoons sugar
2 eggs
1/3 cup milk
1 Tablespoon butter - melted
1 1/4 cups fresh peaches - diced
1 cup powdered sugar
1 Tablespoon milk or half & half
oil for frying
DIRECTIONS:
Whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, & sugar. Add eggs, milk, & melted butter, whisking well. Fold in peaches. Heat oil in kettle and drop batter into hot oil. Cook 3 - 4 minutes turning them halfway through. Place on a wire rack and drizzle with glaze. To make glaze whisk together the powdered sugar and 1 Tablespoon milk; drizzle over hot fritters. Enjoy!
Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering
8/13/2019