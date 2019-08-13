KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Betty's Fresh Peach Fritters

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup plain flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 Tablespoons sugar

2 eggs

1/3 cup milk

1 Tablespoon butter - melted

1 1/4 cups fresh peaches - diced

1 cup powdered sugar

1 Tablespoon milk or half & half

oil for frying

DIRECTIONS:

Whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, & sugar.  Add eggs, milk, & melted butter, whisking well.  Fold in peaches.  Heat oil in kettle and drop batter into hot oil.  Cook 3 - 4 minutes turning them halfway through.  Place on a wire rack and drizzle with glaze.  To make glaze whisk together the powdered sugar and 1 Tablespoon milk; drizzle over hot fritters. Enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

8/13/2019