Peanut Butter Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1 3/4 cups plain flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 cup peanut butter - creamy

2 Tablespoons milk

1 egg

Hershey Kisses

DIRECTIONS:

Mix all ingredients except Hershey Kisses together until a stiff dough forms. Shape into 1 inch balls and roll in sugar. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake in a 375-degree oven for 10 - 12 minutes. Immediately top each cookie with a Hershey Kiss. Let cool and store in an airtight container.

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

1/28/2020