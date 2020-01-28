KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peanut Butter Cookies
INGREDIENTS:
1 3/4 cups plain flour
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup peanut butter - creamy
2 Tablespoons milk
1 egg
Hershey Kisses
DIRECTIONS:
Mix all ingredients except Hershey Kisses together until a stiff dough forms. Shape into 1 inch balls and roll in sugar. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake in a 375-degree oven for 10 - 12 minutes. Immediately top each cookie with a Hershey Kiss. Let cool and store in an airtight container.
Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering
1/28/2020