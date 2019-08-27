KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Betty's Toffee Bars

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup butter - softened

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg yolk

1 cup plain flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

6 Hershey candy bars

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup toffee pieces

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cream the butter, brown sugar, & egg yolk together. Gradually add the flour and vanilla and beat well. Spread dough into a greased 9 x 13 pan. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and place candy bars on top. Wait till they turn shiny and then using the back of a spoon spread the chocolate evenly over the crust. Sprinkle the pecans and toffee on top. Cool in fridge, cut and enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

