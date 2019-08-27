KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Betty's Toffee Bars
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup butter - softened
1 cup brown sugar
1 egg yolk
1 cup plain flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
6 Hershey candy bars
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup toffee pieces
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cream the butter, brown sugar, & egg yolk together. Gradually add the flour and vanilla and beat well. Spread dough into a greased 9 x 13 pan. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and place candy bars on top. Wait till they turn shiny and then using the back of a spoon spread the chocolate evenly over the crust. Sprinkle the pecans and toffee on top. Cool in fridge, cut and enjoy!
Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering
