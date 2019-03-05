KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Black Bean Hummus

3 pita triangle cut and 12 bias cut cucumber slices. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with parsley

2 cans chickpeas, drained

1 can refried black beans

4 oz olive oil

1 oz lemon juice

2 Tbl minced garlic

1 tsp salt

2 tsp Cumin

Drain and rinse chickpeas; place in a food processor to puree then drizzle olive oil until completely smooth. Add black beans mix to combine then add remaining ingredients until thoroughly mixed.

Drizzle with olive oil when serving.

Presented by Chef Gary Harper, Finn's Restaurant & Tavern

5/3/2019