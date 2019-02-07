KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Blackberry Dumplings

INGREDIENTS

1 qt. blackberries

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

1 tsp. lemon juice

2 cups flour

1//4 cup shortening

1 egg yolk

2T. butter

5 T. milk

1/2 tsp. salt

METHOD:

In a heavy stockpot or Dutch oven on medium heat, combine:

1 QUART BLACKBERRIES RINSED

2 CUPS SUGAR

2 CUPS WATER

1 TEASPOON LEMON JUICE

1/2 TEASPOON SALT

2 T. BUTTER

Bring to boil, stirring often (this will make a thick syrup-- you can add more water if needed)

In a mixing bowl combine:

2 CUPS FLOUR

1/4 CUP SHORTENING

Using a fork combine the mixture till crumbly.

ADD 1 EGG YOLK

Using a fork combine again, until till crumbly.

ADD 5 TBS MILK( add a little at a time, you may not need it all, dough should be thick) Divide dough into balls and press out 1/4 inch thick and cut into slices Drop into hot blackberries Do not stir but you can gently pull hot juice up onto your dumplings. Continue to gently dip syrup up over top of dumplings. Simmer around 10 minutes till the dough is cooked. Enjoy with ice cream!!

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

7/2/2019