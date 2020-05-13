KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Blue Cheese Stuffed Sliders

Prepared by Capt. D.J. Corcoran and Connor Corcoran

Ingredients



1 pound 80/20 lean ground beef

2 Tablespoons blue cheese

1 Egg

2 Tablespoons chopped onions

1 Tablespoon chopped garlic

2 Tablespoons chopped mushrooms

2 Tablespoons precooked chopped bacon

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground pepper

Directions

Mix all ingredients together in bowl, pat out individual sliders in the palm of your hand, place on hot griddle until they reach the desired wellness of your liking, (this should yield about four to five sliders), place on fresh sliced deli rolls with avocado, tomatoes, bread & butter pickles, and other condiments you prefer.

Capt. Corcoran advises folks to make sure your propane connection is tightly connected and that your grill is clean and clear of any debris before using the grill. Click here for more tips.