Terri Geiser with the University of Tennessee Culinary Institute shares a recipe for Blueberry Crumb Cake.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Blueberry Crumb Cake

Prepared by Terri Geiser

Makes one 10 inch cake

Ingredients:

For the Crumble

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup packed, light brown sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

For the cake

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted + more for preparing the cake pan

1 & 3/4 cups whole wheat flour, plus more to dust the cake pan

1 & 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 large eggs

1 cup packed, light brown sugar

1 cup whole milk yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups blueberries

Instructions:

For the crumble- Mix whole wheat flour, brown sugar, butter and pecans in a small bowl to combine. Set aside.

For the cake- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter and lightly dust cake pan, tapping out excess.

Whisk baking powder, salt, baking soda and flour in a bowl to combine.

Whisk eggs, brown sugar and yogurt in a large bowl to combine. Add vanilla and butter; whisk to incorporate. Using a rubber spatula, mix in dry ingredients, being careful not to overmix, then gently fold in blueberries.

Scrape batter into prepared pan and spread out evenly. Top with reserved crumble.

Bake cake, checking after 30 minutes and tenting with foil if crumble is getting very dark. Continue to cook until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, about 60-70 minutes. Let cake cool in pan and least 2 hours.