KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Blueberry Sourpuss Crumb Cake
FOR THE BATTER:
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 + 1/8 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup Hexagon Sourpuss
4 Tbsp. butter, softened
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp. sugar
1 egg
1/4 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 cups blueberries
FOR THE CRUMB TOPPING:
4 Tbsp. butter, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
5 Tbsp. flour
1/8 tsp. salt
Zest of 1 lemon
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8" round cake pan and set aside.
- Mix flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon in a small bowl.
- Mix milk and beer in a small measuring cup.
- In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Alternate adding the flour mixture and the beer mixture to the batter, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Gently fold in blueberries.
- Mix all crumb ingredients by hand in a small bowl until it you have pea-sized crumbs.
- Pour batter into prepared pan. Cover with crumb topping. Bake 50-55 minutes, or until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.
Presented by Mike & Hannah McConnell, Hexagon Brewing Co.
8/29/2019