Blueberry Sourpuss Crumb Cake

FOR THE BATTER:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 + 1/8 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup Hexagon Sourpuss

4 Tbsp. butter, softened

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp. sugar

1 egg

1/4 tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cups blueberries

FOR THE CRUMB TOPPING:

4 Tbsp. butter, softened

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

5 Tbsp. flour

1/8 tsp. salt

Zest of 1 lemon

- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8" round cake pan and set aside.

- Mix flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon in a small bowl.

- Mix milk and beer in a small measuring cup.

- In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Alternate adding the flour mixture and the beer mixture to the batter, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Gently fold in blueberries.

- Mix all crumb ingredients by hand in a small bowl until it you have pea-sized crumbs.

- Pour batter into prepared pan. Cover with crumb topping. Bake 50-55 minutes, or until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.

Presented by Mike & Hannah McConnell, Hexagon Brewing Co.

8/29/2019