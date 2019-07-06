KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bologna Hash with eggs

-Prepared by The Front Porch

1/4 cup of the following items cut into 1/2'' pieces

Green pepper

Red Pepper

Green Cabbage

Boiled or baked Potato

Red Onion

Beef Bologna

Directions:

Add a 3 T. of butter to a castiron skillet on medium high heat. Add Peppers, cabbage, and onion to pan. saute for 2 minutes

Add remaining items into pan. cook until vegetables are as soft as you like and potato and bologna have a nice brown tint to them.

Top with 2 sunny side up eggs and serve with toast or biscuit!

The Front Porch is located 1509 W Emory Rd. in Powell.