KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bologna Hash with eggs
-Prepared by The Front Porch
1/4 cup of the following items cut into 1/2'' pieces
Green pepper
Red Pepper
Green Cabbage
Boiled or baked Potato
Red Onion
Beef Bologna
Directions:
Add a 3 T. of butter to a castiron skillet on medium high heat. Add Peppers, cabbage, and onion to pan. saute for 2 minutes
Add remaining items into pan. cook until vegetables are as soft as you like and potato and bologna have a nice brown tint to them.
Top with 2 sunny side up eggs and serve with toast or biscuit!
The Front Porch is located 1509 W Emory Rd. in Powell.