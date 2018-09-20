Leftover bread (enough to be crumbled into a 9 x 12 casserole or 10 x 10 cake pan

8 eggs

1 ½ cups brown sugar

4-6 tablespoons of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of vanilla

pinch of salt

Milk (enough to make your liquid equal 2 quarts

Spray your pan with non-stick or butter it. Crumble bread into dish. Combine all other ingredients and pour over the bread mixture. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and put a casserole dish on top of it and refrigerate overnight.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown on top.

Toppings:

Caramel Whiskey Sauce

2 sticks of butter

1 ½ cups of brown sugar

1 cup heavy cream

1-2 shots of your favorite whiskey

To make the Caramel Sauce, melt butter with sugar and cream in a saucepan, stirring, over low heat. Cook until bubbly and slightly thickened. Stir in Whiskey, optional.

Fruit Topping

4 cups of your favorite berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, etc)

1 ½ cups of sugar

1 stick of butter

Zest of one orange

1-2 shots of triple sec

To make the fruit topping, add all the topping ingredients, except Triple Sec, into a saucepan. Heat while stirring until butter is melted and mixture is bubbly, then reduce heat and cook until slightly thickened. Stir in the triple sec if desired.

Presented by Mark Sims, Executive Chef, Knoxville High Independent Living

