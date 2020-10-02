KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakfast All Day Grilled Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

Sourdough bread

2 eggs

Sliced ham

Sliced tomatoes

American cheese

Bacon aioli

Crushed red pepper

METHOD:

Heat the griddle to 350. Melt 1/4 cup of butter. Butter a small spot on the griddle, crack two eggs and put them on the griddle. Salt and pepper them.

Butter one side of each slice of bread and put butter side down on the griddle. Add two slices of cheese to each piece of bread and let it melt.

Place 4 slices of ham on the griddle , just long enough to warm it up.

Assemble as follows- put some bacon aioli on the melted cheese, add ham, add tomatoes and eggs. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper flakes. Put the slices together, cut in half and enjoy!

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

