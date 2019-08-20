KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Buffalo Chicken Casserole
3 to 4 chicken breasts (You can use boiled chicken breast, a shredded rotisserie chicken, or even grilled chicken breast, chopped)
8 oz cream cheese
1 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
1/4 cup buffalo sauce
1/2 cup ranch
Set oven at 375 degrees
In a bowl combine all ingredients except 1/2 cup of the cheese. Pour into a casserole dish. Sprinkle 1/2 cup cheddar cheese over top.
Bake for 20 minutes until bubbly.
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
8/20/2019