KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Buffalo Chicken Casserole

3 to 4 chicken breasts (You can use boiled chicken breast, a shredded rotisserie chicken, or even grilled chicken breast, chopped)

8 oz cream cheese

1 1/2 cup cheddar cheese

1/4 cup buffalo sauce

1/2 cup ranch

Set oven at 375 degrees

In a bowl combine all ingredients except 1/2 cup of the cheese. Pour into a casserole dish. Sprinkle 1/2 cup cheddar cheese over top.

Bake for 20 minutes until bubbly.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

8/20/2019