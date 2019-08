KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Buffalo Chicken Dip

1 lb cooked and shredded chicken

8 oz softened cream cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Bleu cheese

1 cup Franks Red Hot sauce

Combine all ingredients except the bleu cheese; once mixed gently fold in the bleu cheese.

This dip can be eaten cold, or warmed in an oven. Serve with your favorite chip, or even on a croissant!

Presented by Ken Huddleson, The Front Porch

8/27/2019