KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tomato Pie
INGREDIENTS:
• 1 9-inch pie shell
• 1 red or sweet onion chopped
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 4 tomatoes roughly chopped with excess juice removed
• ½ cup chopped fresh basil
• ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
• ¼ cup fresh thyme
• 1 ½ cup grated Gruyere
• ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
• ½ cup mayonnaise
• 1 teaspoon hot sauce
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
• Freshly ground black pepper
• Fresh chives and basil leaves for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 350. Press dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Salt and drain roughly chopped tomatoes; roughly squeeze to drain excess moisture.
Saute onion and spread a layer on the bottom of the pie shell. Spread chopped tomatoes over the onions and then top with the fresh herbs. Season with pepper, garlic and onion powder.
In a medium bowl, stir together the grated cheese, mayonnaise, hot sauce and black pepper to taste. Spread cheese mixture over pie. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes until lightly browned. Sprinkle with fresh chives.
May be served hot, warm, or at room temperature.
Presented by Pam Phillips, Buffalo Mountain Grill
8/12/2019