KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tomato Pie

INGREDIENTS:

•    1 9-inch pie shell

•    1 red or sweet onion chopped

•    1 teaspoon kosher salt

•    4 tomatoes roughly chopped with excess juice removed

•    ½ cup chopped fresh basil

•    ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

•    ¼ cup fresh thyme

•    1 ½ cup grated Gruyere

•    ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

•    ½ cup mayonnaise

•    1 teaspoon hot sauce

•    1 teaspoon onion powder

•    ½ teaspoon granulated garlic

•    Freshly ground black pepper

•    Fresh chives and basil leaves for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350.  Press dough into a 9-inch pie plate.  Salt and drain roughly chopped tomatoes; roughly squeeze to drain excess moisture.

Saute onion and spread a layer on the bottom of the pie shell. Spread chopped tomatoes over the onions and then top with the fresh herbs.  Season with pepper, garlic and onion powder.

In a medium bowl, stir together the grated cheese, mayonnaise, hot sauce and black pepper to taste. Spread cheese mixture over pie. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes until lightly browned. Sprinkle with fresh chives.

May be served hot, warm, or at room temperature.

Presented by Pam Phillips, Buffalo Mountain Grill

8/12/2019