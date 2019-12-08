KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tomato Pie

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 9-inch pie shell

• 1 red or sweet onion chopped

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 4 tomatoes roughly chopped with excess juice removed

• ½ cup chopped fresh basil

• ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

• ¼ cup fresh thyme

• 1 ½ cup grated Gruyere

• ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

• ½ cup mayonnaise

• 1 teaspoon hot sauce

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• ½ teaspoon granulated garlic

• Freshly ground black pepper

• Fresh chives and basil leaves for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350. Press dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Salt and drain roughly chopped tomatoes; roughly squeeze to drain excess moisture.

Saute onion and spread a layer on the bottom of the pie shell. Spread chopped tomatoes over the onions and then top with the fresh herbs. Season with pepper, garlic and onion powder.

In a medium bowl, stir together the grated cheese, mayonnaise, hot sauce and black pepper to taste. Spread cheese mixture over pie. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes until lightly browned. Sprinkle with fresh chives.

May be served hot, warm, or at room temperature.

Presented by Pam Phillips, Buffalo Mountain Grill

8/12/2019