4 fresh burrata mozzarella

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 cup peeled diced eggplant

½ cup diced onion

2 tablespoons capers

¼ cup black olives

¼ cup green olives

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

1 tablespoon minced oregano

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 sliced rosemary focaccia bread

In a large saute pan heat olive oil on medium high heat. Add garlic, eggplant and onions then saute until soft and slightly brown around the edges then add tomatoes, basil, oregano and balsamic vinegar then add salt and pepper. Saute on low heat for 10 to 15 minutes then spoon into serving bowl with fresh burrata and rosemary focaccia bread. Enjoy!