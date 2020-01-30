KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Butler and Bailey Smoked Salmon

Have your local butcher help you select a nice piece of Scottish Salmon for you..size will depend on the number of guests.

To Season, Lightly sprinkle Coarse ground kosher salt and Black Pepper over entire piece of Salmon.

After Salt and pepper, generously season with Turbinado Brown Sugar in the Raw brown sugar.

Set your Smoker Temperature For 225-250 degrees depending on smoker.

Place salmon gently on smoker rack and smoke for one hour at desired temperature.

(Choose your own wood chunks But applewood tends to be a favorite!)

After the initial 1 hour smoke...open smoker and coat salmon with a thick coat of honey of your choosing.

Close smoker back and smoke an additional 10 -15 mins at 225-250 degrees.

Presented by Josh Cruze, Butler and Bailey Market

