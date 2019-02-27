KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Butter Swim Biscuits

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups buttermilk

1 stick butter

4 tsp baking powder

4 tsp sugar

2 tsp salt

How to:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Combine all of the dry ingredients in a medium-sized bowl.

Next, add the buttermilk and mix all together until a moist dough is formed.

Melt the butter in a microwave safe bowl, and then pour it into an 8x8 or 9x9 baking dish (make sure that your pan is not too small or shallow so that the butter doesn't drip out of the pan while it's baking).

Place the dough right on top of the melted butter and use a spatula to spread it evenly across the pan until it touches the sides.

Cut the unbaked dough (it should be swimming in butter at this point) into 9 evenish squares.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown on top.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

2/27/2019