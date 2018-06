16 ounces Printshop C-Squad Saison

4 Bratwurst

1/2 Large onion, sliced

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

4 Hot dog buns

Sauerkraut, mustard, etc., as desired

Bring beer to a boil in a medium saucepan.

Add onions, brats, and garlic powder and boil until onions are tender and brats are cooked through.

Remove from pan and serve. For a crisp outside, grill brats for 6-8 minutes after boiling.



Presented by Hannah & Mike McConnell

Sugar Mama's Bakery

