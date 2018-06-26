1 squash cubed

1 zucchini cubed

1 yellow onion cut into 1-inch pieces

1 red pepper cut into 1 Inch pieces

1 green pepper cut into 1 inch pieces

1/2 head of cabbage thinly sliced

1 smoked red hot sliced on the bias

6 medium shrimp

3 tbsp of Cajun seasoning of your choice

Heat 2 skillets both on medium-high heat. In 1 pan drizzle a little oil and saute the cabbage till tender. Sprinkle with 1/2 tsp of Cajun seasoning.

While cabbage is cooking drizzle oil in wok or frying pan and place your shrimp in the pan. Cook for 2 minutes then turn. Add remaining ingredients. The fresh veggies and sausage will cook quickly. Toss remaining seasoning into

the pan.

Continue to cook until the vegetables reach the level of crispness you love!

Place cabbage onto a platter then top with Cajun Stirfry mix. Enjoy!

