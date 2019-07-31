KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — CANTALOUPE AND COUNTRY HAM CREAMSICLES

INGREDIENTS

4 cups pureed cantaloupe

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup cream of coconut

1/2 cup lime juice and zest

1/2 cup finely chopped mint

1 cup finely chopped, crisped country ham mixed with 1 -2 TBS large flake smoked salt

PREPARATION

Have ready a 12-count popsicle mold.

Wisk together the first 5 ingredients

Distribute mixture evenly between molds, whisking mixture a bit between each one, then cover and freeze for 1 hour. Add the popsicle sticks and continue to freeze until solid, at least 8 hours.

To unmold, briefly dip the mold in hot water a few times just until the pops can be pulled out. Take care not to melt the pops.

Roll or sprinkle the pops in the crispy country ham and salt mixture to your desired salt liking.

Lime juice and zest can be added at this point if you prefer more tartness.

Presented by Danielle Dovlina, Dancing Bear Lodge

