Caramel Pound Cake

CAKE INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 cups butter - softened

3 cups brown sugar

6 eggs

3 cups plain flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

CAKE DIRECTIONS:

Mix the butter and brown sugar together until creamy. Add the eggs one at a time and mix well after each addition. Mix in the baking powder and salt. Gradually add the flour and whipping cream alternately beginning and ending with the flour. Pour batter into a greased and floured Bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Let cool in pan for 5 - 10 minutes while you make the icing. Invert onto a cooling rack to ice.

ICING INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup powdered sugar

ICING DIRECTIONS:

Combine the brown sugar, butter and whipping cream in a small pot. Heat until boiling. Boil for 2 1/2 minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add vanilla and powdered sugar. Whisk briskly until smooth. Pour over inverted cake while the cake is still warm. Cool completely before cutting. Enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

2/11/2020