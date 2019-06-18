KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cauliflower Soup

2 tablespoons butter

One medium onion chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 quart of chicken broth

One large head of cauliflower--about 1.5 lbs after scraps (you may substitute frozen cauliflower)

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan or 1 cup powdered

2 cups cheddar cheese shredded or cubed (may substitute sliced American)

1 tablespoon xanthan gum or corn starch, stirred into a half a cup of cold water to make a slurry

In a large stock pot over medium heat melt butter, add onions cook until tende,r 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken broth and chopped cauliflower. Cook until tender. Add heavy cream while whisking; add garlic and pepper. Add cheeses and whisk until melted. Add your xanthan gum slurry or cornstarch slurry.

You may garnish with sour cream, cheese and bacon.

This recipe is also a low-carb recipe and may be served as a soup for dinner or a side item.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

