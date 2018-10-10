2 packages cream cheese at room temperature

6 ounces shredded cheddar

6 slices crisp bacon, chopped

1 tablespoon dry ranch dressing mix

2 tablespoons chopped fresh or one tablespoon dry chives

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper

8 inch tortillas, any flavor or plain

In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add all ingredients through salt and pepper. Stir until well blended. Spread evenly on tortillas. Roll up, cover and chill for 30 minutes. Slice into half inch circles. Serve immediately.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

10/10/2018

© 2018 WBIR