KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cheddar Chicken Bake

4 boneless chicken breasts, cooked and pulled

3 8oz cans of tomato sauce

8 oz shredded cheddar cheese

3-4 tbs lemon juice

½ cup diced onion

½ cup diced green pepper

2 cups crushed corn flakes

1 egg

Saute vegetables in lemon juice until tender; in the same pot add tomato sauce and cheddar cheese. Heat on medium-low heat until cheese is melted. Then add chicken and mix well. Pour into a casserole dish. Mix crushed corn flakes and 1 egg and spread on top. Bake 20-30 minutes on 350 degrees until hot and bubbly.

Presented by Leah Teno, Museum of Appalachia

1/13/2020