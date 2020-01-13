KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cheddar Chicken Bake
4 boneless chicken breasts, cooked and pulled
3 8oz cans of tomato sauce
8 oz shredded cheddar cheese
3-4 tbs lemon juice
½ cup diced onion
½ cup diced green pepper
2 cups crushed corn flakes
1 egg
Saute vegetables in lemon juice until tender; in the same pot add tomato sauce and cheddar cheese. Heat on medium-low heat until cheese is melted. Then add chicken and mix well. Pour into a casserole dish. Mix crushed corn flakes and 1 egg and spread on top. Bake 20-30 minutes on 350 degrees until hot and bubbly.
Presented by Leah Teno, Museum of Appalachia
