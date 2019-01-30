KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Cheese Biscuits

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

5 tablespoons butter

1 cup milk (May use less if a fluffier biscuit is desired)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 450°… line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray the parchment lightly with Pam.

Cut butter into dry ingredients until well mixed. Add cheese and milk. Stir until well mixed. Dip out onto prepared pan. Bake 15-18 minutes or until golden.

Optional: 1/4 cup butter, melted. 1 clove fresh garlic, grated. Mix and brush tops of biscuits whilst still hot.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

